ANL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (10.05%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.42%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 105.38 Increased By ▲ 6.19 (6.24%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
DGKC 116.11 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.58%)
EPCL 47.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.46 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (13.77%)
FFBL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.28%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.16%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.91%)
HUBC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.83%)
JSCL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-6.36%)
KAPCO 41.95 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.79%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (5.92%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
PPL 93.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.51%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.04%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
TRG 121.19 Increased By ▲ 6.26 (5.45%)
UNITY 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.73%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,966 Increased By ▲ 19.78 (0.4%)
BR30 25,589 Decreased By ▼ -42.13 (-0.16%)
KSE100 46,536 Increased By ▲ 77.44 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,432 Increased By ▲ 62.21 (0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan inches up as tight liquidity pushes interbank rates higher

  • The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 95.96, firmer than the previous day's 95.86.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan firmed on Thursday, as tight interbank liquidity heading into Lunar New Year pushed money markets rates higher, though gains were limited as a global stock market rout increased safe-harbour demand for assets like the dollar.

Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4845 per dollar, 180 pips weaker than the previous fix.

The spot market opened at 6.4900 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4789 at midday, 33 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4975 per dollar.

On Thursday, China's central bank drained a net 150 billion yuan via open market operations.

China's short-term money rates climbed higher on Thursday, driven by persistently tight cash conditions in the interbank money market heading into the Lunar New Year holiday.

The volume-weighted average rate of China's benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market surged to 3.0042%, the highest since April 1, 2015.

Traders said the yuan was pressured near the 6.5000 per dollar level, after the Federal Reserve's cautious comments overnight and a Wall Street stock rout that increased risk aversion.

The Fed on Wednesday kept settings unchanged as expected but pledged to keep accommodative policies in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-triggered recession.

The dollar extended gains against most currencies on Thursday as the stock rout boosted safe-harbour demand.

"With the CNH losing ground to above 6.50 handle, we turn more cautious on the RMB view in the near term. The fears of PBOC's de-leveraging could trigger the correction of China equities and discourage capital inflow for China stock markets," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said in a report.

China's stock market fell on Thursday, with the blue-chip CSI300 retreating 2.4% by the midday break, prompting more than 6 billion yuan in outflows via the Stock Connect that links mainland and Hong Kong markets and allows foreign investors access to the A-share market.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 95.96, firmer than the previous day's 95.86.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6468, 2.44% away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

Yuan Yen US dollar PBOC's NDFs Global CNH index China's stock market Ken Cheung Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong interbank liquidity

China's yuan inches up as tight liquidity pushes interbank rates higher

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Facebook backs away from heated political talk

SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations

Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years

Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey

ECC meeting rescheduled for today

Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters