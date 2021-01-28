India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

(Karachi) While millions of Sikh farmers in India took to the streets to protest against the Modi government's farm laws, others took to social media in support of the farmers agreeing with the ideology of Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

As per details, "Jinnah was Right, Sorry Mr Jinnah" has become a popular trend on Twitter as people supported the cause of farming community in India. Not only Indians but Pakistanis also took to the social media to show their support for the Indian farmers.

Due to the anti-minority policies of the fascist Modi-led BJP government, Sikhs in India are now vocal about their support for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. They are now admitting that they were wrong to oppose Quaid-e-Azam and his demand for Pakistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed the new agricultural laws in September 2020. He said the law would reform an archaic and outdated system.

Modi said that it would provide farmers more control over their crop prices. But farmers across India are unhappy with this decision. As a result, they began a countrywide protest believing these laws will jeopardize their livelihoods.