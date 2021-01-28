ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (10.12%)
ASC 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.61%)
ASL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
AVN 105.07 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (5.94%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
BYCO 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.95%)
DGKC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.48%)
EPCL 47.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.29%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (13.53%)
FFBL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.59%)
FFL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.8%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.91%)
HUBC 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.83%)
JSCL 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.25%)
KAPCO 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 46.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (6.15%)
PAEL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
PPL 93.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.65%)
PRL 25.02 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.13%)
PTC 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.84%)
SNGP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TRG 120.98 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (5.26%)
UNITY 34.68 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.97%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,961 Increased By ▲ 14.57 (0.29%)
BR30 25,543 Decreased By ▼ -87.96 (-0.34%)
KSE100 46,490 Increased By ▲ 31.59 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,404 Increased By ▲ 33.55 (0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australian state borders to reopen with zero local virus cases

  • Australia has reported more than 22,000 local COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since March.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's most populous state of New South Wales recorded its 11th day of zero local coronavirus cases on Thursday, allowing neighbouring Queensland state to lift border restrictions while Victoria state also hinted at relaxing travel with Sydney.

Australian states imposed quarantine or hard border restrictions for travellers from New South Wales (NSW) after an outbreak in Sydney in late December, throwing Christmas holiday plans of thousands of Australians into chaos.

The Sydney clusters have now been curbed, giving other states the confidence to reopen borders. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her state would welcome NSW residents from Feb.1.

"I want to see families and friends reunited," Palaszczuk said in a televised news conference.

"We know how important that New South Wales market is, so for those viewers currently in Sydney and you're looking for an escape, there is no better place than the tropical far north."

The south eastern state of Victoria, which is hosting the Australia Open tennis grand slam, too hinted at changing border settings with Sydney on Friday.

The state recorded its 22nd day of zero local cases.

Victoria introduced a permit system for all travellers which allows for areas to be designated as green, orange or red according to their risk.

Travellers from a red zone are not permitted into Victoria while those from orange zone will need to take a coronavirus test within three days of arrival.

"I'd hope to have by the end of tomorrow no red zones in New South Wales, a much larger green zone but there may be some remnants of a couple of areas that remain orange," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Australia has reported more than 22,000 local COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since March.

The country, which closed international borders early in the pandemic and imposed lockdowns and strict social distancing measures, has ranked among the top 10 in a COVID performance index for its successful handling of the disease.

australia COVID19 coronavirus case Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Annastacia Palaszczuk NSW

Australian state borders to reopen with zero local virus cases

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Facebook backs away from heated political talk

SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations

Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years

Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey

ECC meeting rescheduled for today

Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS

Basmati rice registered as GI

Sell-off of Discos: PC given documents to expedite process

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters