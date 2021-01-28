US oil may test resistance at $52.98

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $52.98 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of $53.34-$53.59.

The contract has cleared a lower resistance at $52.69, the 50% retracement of the downtrend from $53.93 to $51.44.

The next resistance will be at $52.98.

The rise from $51.44 consists of three waves.

The third wave labelled c is unfolding towards the zone of $53.34-$53.59.

Support is at $52.39, a break below which could cause a fall to $52.03.

On the daily chart, the contract remains steady above a support at $52.34, the 23.6% retracement of the uptrend from $47.18 to $53.93.

As long as it hovers above this level, it may revisit the high of $53.93.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.