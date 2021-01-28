ANL 32.06 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (9.98%)
Three restaurants sealed in Karachi for violating COVID-19 SOPs

  • These restaurants were allowing indoor dining even though the government has banned it.
  • A fine has also been imposed on the restaurants.
Aisha Mahmood 28 Jan 2021

Three restaurants in Karachi’s Garden and Napier Town were sealed for violating coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS).

According to Samaa, the assistant commissioners of the districts ordered to seal these restaurants under Section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014. These restaurants were allowing indoor dining even though the government has banned it. People were also found not wearing masks, while no social distancing was practiced.

A fine has also been imposed on the restaurants. In order to curb the second wave of the novel coronavirus, the provincial government has banned indoor dining as well as weddings. Only outdoor dining and weddings with a maximum of 200 guests are allowed.

Whereas Indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, shrines and cinemas have also been shut down indefinitely.

In the past 24 hours, 64 more people died of Covid-19 and 1910 new cases were reported across the country. 494,578 people have so far recovered from the virus.

