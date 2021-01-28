Elahi visits NCA

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Wednesday visited the National College of Arts (NCA) to finalise portraits of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Poet of East Allama Iqbal and photographs of historical places of Pakistan for new building of the Punjab Assembly. NCA Principal Syed Murtaza Jaffery showed the Speaker the art works made by the students.

The Speaker appreciated the work of the students. He said the objective of displaying new portraits of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Poet of East Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the new building of the Punjab Assembly is to pay tributes to these great personalities so that the members and visitors who come on seeing their portraits is not only impressed but also know about their efforts and services rendered for the country and the nation.

