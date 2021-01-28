ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Qureshi calls for forging stronger trade ties with Kuwait

Recorder Report 28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to forge stronger bilateral relations particularly in areas of trade and investment with the state of Kuwait.

Ambassador Ali Suleman Al-Saeed, Assistant Foreign Minister on Asian Affairs of the State of Kuwait, called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office said.

While speaking to him, Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to forge stronger bilateral relations with the State of Kuwait and stressed the importance of deepening and diversifying bilateral cooperation, in particularly in the areas of trade, investment, manpower export, and food security.

He also underscored the importance of facilitating travel between the two countries, which could be instrumental in significantly enhancing bilateral interactions in myriad fields.

Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded the positive and constructive role played by the Kuwaiti leadership towards the resolution of differences among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

“The Assistant Foreign Minister of Kuwait reciprocated the Foreign Minister’s views on further fortifying the bilateral relationship. He said his visit reflected the keenness of the leadership of Kuwait to enhance cooperation and collaboration with Pakistan in diverse arenas,” said the Foreign Office statement.

During the meeting, it added that the two sides expressed satisfaction at mutual collaboration in multilateral organisations, in particular the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Views were also exchanged on regional developments, including stability in the Gulf/Middle East and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Assistant Foreign Minister of Kuwait is on an official visit to Pakistan to hold the third Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC).

The last round was held in Kuwait in May 2016.

