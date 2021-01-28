ANL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (9.61%)
ASC 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
ASL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.95%)
AVN 106.42 Increased By ▲ 7.24 (7.3%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.27%)
DGKC 115.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.99%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.42%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.93%)
FFBL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.57%)
FFL 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.38%)
HASCOL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6.68%)
HUBC 87.73 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.13%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
JSCL 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.16%)
KAPCO 41.46 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.08%)
PAEL 40.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PRL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.18%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
TRG 125.58 Increased By ▲ 10.65 (9.27%)
UNITY 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
BR100 4,946 Increased By ▲ 35.82 (0.73%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fed holds policy steady

Reuters 28 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases, pledging again to keep those economic pillars in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-triggered recession.

That hasn't happened, and the Fed in its statement flagged a potential slowing in the pace of the recovery.

"The pace of the recovery in economic activity and employment has moderated in recent months, with weakness concentrated in the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic", the US central bank said in a policy statement released at the end of its latest two-day meeting.

"The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook," it said.

The statement's focus on the possible moderation in the recovery puts further weight on the Fed's pledge to keep US monetary policy in an "accommodative" stance for what may be months or even years to come.

Though the coronavirus vaccination program may help the economy reopen and rebound more fully later this year, for now Fed officials feel it remains in a deep hole, with high levels of joblessness, ailing small businesses, and a recent surge in COVID-19 infections all requiring a crisis-level response by the central bank.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT) at which he is expected to emphasize that the central bank plans no changes to monetary policy until it is clear the economy is showing sustained improvement.

Coronavirus Federal Reserve pandemic interest rate COVID19 Jerome Powell US central bank economic activity public health crisis

Fed holds policy steady

SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations

Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years

Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey

ECC meeting rescheduled for today

Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS

Basmati rice registered as GI

Sell-off of Discos: PC given documents to expedite process

Govt to start Covid-19 vaccination drive next week: Umar

NCOC announces reopening of educational institutes

Minister for penal action against those misusing quota system

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.