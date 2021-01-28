Australia ordered to pay migrants

SYDNEY: An Australian watchdog on Wednesday ordered the government to pay damages to over a thousand asylum seekers whose personal data was wrongly made public seven years ago.

Lawyers believe this is the first time in Australian history that compensation has been ordered for a mass privacy breach. More than 9,000 migrants had their personal information — including their name, date of birth, citizenship, reason for detention and location they were being held — mistakenly published online in 2014.