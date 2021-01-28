String of mild quakes shake Spain’s Granada area

MADRID: A string of mild earthquakes shook southern Spain overnight following weeks of strong seismic activity in the Granada area, prompting the premier to call for calm on Wednesday.

Three of them had a magnitude of between 4 and 4.5, Spain’s National Geographical Institute (IGN) said on Twitter. “Various earthquakes shook Granada again overnight which has worried thousands of people. Please stay calm and follow the instructions of the emergency services,” tweeted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.