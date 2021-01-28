Employees not responsible for PSM’s destruction: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) would not pay the price of the failure of those running the PSM.

The forcibly sacked employees were not responsible for the Steel Mills’ destruction. Rather the PSM’s losses were the result of bad governance and incompetence, he said while talking to the media after participating in a sit-in in front of the house of the chairman of the Steel Mills.

The PSP chief said that he had not been asking Prime Minister Imran Khan for the 10 million jobs he had promised to the people, but he had to respond to the situation in which those who were already employed were being made unemployed.

He said that new steel mills were emerging in the private sector and earning excellent profits, but the state-owned Steel Mills collapsed which proved that the problem did not lie with the employees of the PSM but with “the incompetent and corrupt rulers”.

Kamal further said that closure of institutions was not a solution to the problems.

The government must create more job opportunities by making the Steel Mills profitable through improving the administrative affairs, he said.

The same Steel Mills had been previously profitable with the same employees, and its past glory could still be restored, the PSP chief said.

Expressing his solidarity with the forcibly dismissed employees and their families, Kamal added, “We have come to tell you that we are with you in your grief. We do not have the administrative powers, but we can raise your concerns in the power corridors.”

