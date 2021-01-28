Pakistan pledges $25,000 contribution for UN peacekeeping fund

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced a contribution of $25,000 to the UN Secretary General’s Peace building Fund, expressing commitment to multilateral cooperation for peace and conflict prevention.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his virtual address to the High-Level Replenishment Conference for the UN Secretary General’s Peace building Fund late Tuesday, said Pakistan would continue to play an active role in peacekeeping and peace building.

“The pledge underscores Pakistan’s longstanding political, human and financial commitment to UN’s endeavours in peacekeeping and peace building,” Qureshi said.

Foreign Minister said, “Today’s event provides a welcome opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to multilateral cooperation for preserving peace, preventing conflict and realizing the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Pakistan, he said, like most developing countries had been severely affected by Covid-19 pandemic and was forced to stretch its healthcare systems, contract the economy and constrict its fiscal space.

He said the pledge for contribution despite the ongoing financial difficulties was in fact Pakistan’s commitment towards peace.