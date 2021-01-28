ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
SU decides to conduct exams after it reopens on Feb 1

Recorder Report 28 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: The Sindh University have decided to reopen varsity from February 1, 2021 and opt to conduct examinations on the campus.

This was unanimously decided in a high level meeting held in the Senate Hall, Vice-Chancellor Secretariat, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah Administrative Block, University of Sindh Jamshoro, to mull over commencement of academic activities and conduct of 2nd semester examinations here on Wednesday.

Chaired by the vice chancellor, University of Sindh, Prof Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the meeting was attended by pro-vice chancellors of different campuses, deans of various faculties, directors of institutes & centres, chairpersons of departments and administrative officials.

The all four elected syndicate members on teachers’ constituency were also in attendance in the moot.

The meeting discussed in detail about the commencement of educational activities in Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro and its constituent campuses besides that of conduct of the 2nd semester examinations. It unanimously decided to reopen the university from February 1st as per announcement made by the federal minister for education.

It was told to the house that although the cases of coronavirus were significantly reducing in the country, yet the faculty, students and other employees will be bound to fully implement the SOPs after the varsity was reopened while the use of facemasks will be mandatory for all the stakeholders on

the campus in order to protect everyone from Covid-19.

