Webinar on exploring academic collaboration with Chinese varsities held

PESHAWAR: The China Study Centre (CSC) at University of Peshawar (UoP) has organised a webinar on exploring academic collaboration with Chinese universities under CPEC, here on Wednesday.

Professor Dr Zahid Anwar in his opening remarks said that under CPEC, Pakistan and Chinese universities are collaborating with each other.

A consortium of universities between China and Pakistan came into under CPEC recently which is strengthening the academic cooperation between the universities of the two countries. The purpose of the webinar is to explore areas of cooperation and organize activities in that direction.

We have invited DG CPEC at HEC who will give a roadmap of current cooperation in the realm of higher education between China and Pakistan.

Professor Dr Muhammad Idrees, Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar welcomed the distinguished guests in the webinar and hoped that avenues of cooperation will be explored by the experts in different areas of higher education.

Prof Dr Razia Sultana, Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University in her speech said that SBBWU sent many students to China for higher education and gave suggestions of cooperation in her presentation. Professor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, VC Sargodha University said that institute of China Studies has been established at University of Sargodha and said that collaboration in higher education is necessary to make CPEC a real game changer.

Iftihar Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor Gomal University said that his university welcomed collaboration with Chinese universities in all fields especially in agriculture.

Dr Johar Ali, VC of Khushal Khan Khattak University said that China Study Centre at University of Peshawar has done a good job by organising this webinar and said that Khushal Khan Khattak University welcomed this collaboration which will appreciate joint research projects, cooperation in online teaching and short trainings.

