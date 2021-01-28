ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Markets

European stocks flat

Reuters 28 Jan 2021

MILAN/FRANKFURT: European stocks were largely flat on Wednesday due to losses in technology and mining sectors and as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.02% following losses in Asian markets and Wall Street.

US software company Microsoft’s bumper results overnight did little to help Europe’s tech sector, which dropped 0.9%.

Miners took a hit as Fresnillo Plc forecast lower gold output for the current year.

French luxury group LVMH rose 1.2% as booming sales at fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, particularly in China, helped to cushion the impact of the pandemic.

Gucci-owner Kering gained 1.6%.

European earnings have come in largely positive, with analysts projecting a 24% drop in fourth-quarter profit for companies listed on the STOXX 600, slightly better than a 26% drop forecast a week ago, as per Refnitiv IBES data.

anish medical device maker Ambu surged 14.3% after upbeat quarterly results, while German health technology company Siemens Healthineers gained 3% after it raised its 2021 outlook for sales and earnings.

