ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Markets

FTSE 100 flat as lockdowns weigh on mining

Reuters 28 Jan 2021

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 was adrift on Wednesday, weighed down by mining shares as a surge in virus cases and movement curbs raised demand worries, while Fresnillo dropped after the precious metals miner predicted lower gold production.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat, with miners and construction stocks falling the most, while the mid-cap index gained 0.3%.

Mining heavy-weights Rio Tinto and BHP Group were the top drags in the index, while zinc prices fell to their lowest in more than two months as stockpiles climbed to a two-year high and demand in top consumer China weakened.

Tullow Oil dropped 0.7% even after the oil exploration company forecast its operating cash flow to reach $500 million in 2021, if the oil price stays above $50 a barrel.

Fresnillo Plc fell 4.8% after forecasting lower gold output for the current year than pandemic-hit 2020, mainly after a land slip at one of its mines in Mexico restricted operations.

“Concerns about how long the lockdowns are going to last and whether there will be deeper restrictions imposed as we go along and how much of an economic impact its going to have continues to wiegh on sentiment,” said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets.

British retailers slipped 0.2% after reporting the biggest annual drop in prices since May, adding to signs of pressure on the sector.

The mood further dampened as Britain’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 100,000 people while the government battled to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay.

The FTSE 100 has recorded consistent monthly gains since November on expectations of a vaccine-led recovery, but it has lost steam as extended lockdowns and worries of vaccine roll-outs hit business activity.

Coronavirus lockdowns stocks FTSE 100 pandemic Rio Tinto David Madden Fresnillo Plc Tullow Oil

