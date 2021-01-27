ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Markets

BOJ's ETF holdings reaping 12-13 trillion yen in unrealised profits, says Kuroda

  • A rough estimate shows the market value of the central bank's ETF holdings will not fall below book value unless Tokyo's Nikkei stock average slides below 21,000, Kuroda told parliament.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan's holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF) is likely reaping unrealised profits of around 12-13 trillion yen ($116 billion-125 billion), BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday.

A rough estimate shows the market value of the central bank's ETF holdings will not fall below book value unless Tokyo's Nikkei stock average slides below 21,000, Kuroda told parliament.

