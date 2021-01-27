Markets
BOJ's ETF holdings reaping 12-13 trillion yen in unrealised profits, says Kuroda
- A rough estimate shows the market value of the central bank's ETF holdings will not fall below book value unless Tokyo's Nikkei stock average slides below 21,000, Kuroda told parliament.
27 Jan 2021
TOKYO: The Bank of Japan's holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF) is likely reaping unrealised profits of around 12-13 trillion yen ($116 billion-125 billion), BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday.
A rough estimate shows the market value of the central bank's ETF holdings will not fall below book value unless Tokyo's Nikkei stock average slides below 21,000, Kuroda told parliament.
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
BOJ's ETF holdings reaping 12-13 trillion yen in unrealised profits, says Kuroda
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
Power plant at Gwadar: ECC’s approval sought for ‘unique’ QPPA
Chairman says NAB went after those lying beyond reach
Constitution of Justice Azmat-led commission approved by cabinet
Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $892m in H1
Q1 external debt servicing stands at $3.593bn
Pakistan: 1.5pc GDP growth projected
IMF lifts global growth forecast
FBR exempts WHT on import of 3,000MT of wheat
MoF opposes 16pc increase in margins of OMCs
Read more stories
Comments