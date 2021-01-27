India becomes ringleader of terrorists: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India, which claims to be the biggest democracy, has become the ring leader of terrorists. As long as Narendra Modi rules India, there can be no peace in the region.

He was addressing a ceremony on the occasion of International Customs Day at Wagah on Tuesday. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Kashmiris and all peace-loving people are celebrating Black Day on the Republic Day of India and there is no doubt that gross violation of human rights and massacre of minorities is taking place in India.

He said that India is the murderer of thousands of innocent Kashmiris, Pakistan has always supported peace but India is the biggest facilitator of terrorists in Pakistan. The world instead of being a silent spectator should stop India from persecuting minorities.

Governor Punjab announced to award certificates of appreciation to the Customs officers and personnel who worked on the front line during the Corona Outbreak, in a ceremony at Governor’s House Lahore.

He further said that institutions should not be involved in politics, and institutions are being purged of political interference and corruption. He further said that all the institutions are working together due to which Pakistan is becoming economically strong. In order to make the country strong, smuggling needs to be stamped out, adding that every Customs’ officer has a vital role to play in it. He said that with the strengthening of institutions, Pakistan will become stronger. It has become necessary to ensure transparency and merit in every field, he added.

Later, he also addressed an event marking the International Day of Australia at Governor’s House Lahore. Honorary Consul General Australia Saleem Ghauri, Patron-in-Chief Pak Australia Friendship Council, Tariq Sharif Pirzada, President Pak Australia Friendship Council Arshad Naseem Butt and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor said that Australia was one of the few countries to recognize Pakistan for the first time after 1947 and today there is a bilateral trade of about $ 2 billion between the two countries. Currently, more than 80,000 Pakistanis are living in Australia and the relations between the two countries are getting stronger with each passing day. He said that Australia has always supported Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

The Australian Federal Police and Pakistani security agencies have been cooperating with each other for more than 30 years. The security agencies of the two countries have been working to prevent drug trafficking and smuggling.

