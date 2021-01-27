ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Pakistan

Hearing of three references against Shehbaz adjourned

27 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Hearings of three references against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif were adjourned on Tuesday after cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses was in process.

The jail officials produced Shehbaz Sharif and his son Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz before the courts. During the hearing of the money laundering reference before Presiding Judge Jawadul Hassan, Shehbaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez also filed an application against placing mobile phone signal jammer inside the courtroom. The counsel said the device was harmful for the human health and pointed out that health of Shehbaz Sharif was vulnerable due to the jammer device for his being a cancer survivor.

The judge observed that the jammer had been installed due to frequent use of mobile phone during the proceedings. He however sought reply from the police on the issue.

Later, Shehbaz was also presented before another court for the hearing of Punjab Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramazan Sugar Mills references.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

