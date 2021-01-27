ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
AC rejects Khaqan’s plea to summon Rashid

Fazal Sher 27 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday turned down plea of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi seeking to summon Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid as witness in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scam. The accountability court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan announced the reserved judgment.

The court said it was the right of prosecution that which witness they want to present before it and at what time.

Abbasi through his counsel pleaded the court that Rashid was not only at the top of the list of prosecution witnesses in the LNG reference but he was also complainant in this case; therefore, he should be summoned first as witness.

The court should ask Ahmed that what kind of crime had been committed and what evidence he have under which this case has been registered, Abbasi said.

