Punjab emerges as a haven for investors: Buzdar

Recorder Report 27 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while talking to an investors delegation led by CEO of Tawwan pvt., Limited Tanvir Hussain Awan, here on Tuesday said that Punjab has emerged as a haven for the investors who are provided with different facilities under one roof while giving several incentives to the construction sector.

The CM said that revolutionary steps have been taken by the PTI government to promote investment adding that the cabinet has given in-principle approval to establish Lahore Central Business District Development Authority which would work for the promotion of business activities at Walton airport and surrounding areas.

This authority will provide facilities to the investors on a priority basis, he added. The CM emphasized that red-tapeism has been done away with as all investment-related matters are being reviewed by him. Moreover, in a meeting of the CM with a delegation of World Bank led by its country director Najy Benhassine, it was agreed to enhance cooperation while discussing progress made on different initiatives of infrastructural development.

The CM, while assuring to achieve different targets, said the World Bank is the most important development partner of the Punjab government and vowed to achieve the targets of development framework 2022-26. The government welcomes the World Bank assistance and the cooperation will also be continued in future, he added. The government is working on a plan to overcome children’s nutritional deficiency while health and educational facilities are being improved at grassroots. He added that universal health coverage program will be extended to every citizen of the province by December 2021. The government will also take benefit from the experience of WB experts for promoting the use of latest agri., technology to assist the farmers, he added.

Najy Benhassine stated that the World Bank will further enhance its cooperation with the Punjab government while continuing to work for the improvement of different sectors.

Meanwhile, while talking to a 12-member delegation of notables from different parts of Balochistan under the leadership of Balochistan Minister for Food and Population Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran, the CM said that progress and prosperity of the people of Balochistan are very dear to him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

