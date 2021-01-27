ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Pakistan

City cleanliness: LWMC signs agreement with six local contractors

Recorder Report 27 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has signed a contract with six local contractors for a period of 3 to 6 months for the city cleanliness.

The contractors were selected after a bidding process carried out as per the PPRA rule and in this connection an advertisement was published in newspapers on December 16, said LWMC’s spokesperson here on Tuesday.

According to LWMC’s spokesperson, the company saved Rs 335 million under the new cleanliness agreement. The technical bids were opened on January 2 and financial bids on January 23.

Twelve companies took part in the bidding process out of which six companies qualified on the basis of technical specifications, which will be responsible for cleaning seven towns.

PPRA LWMC technical bids

