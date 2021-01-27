ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Jan 27, 2021
Business & Finance

Pepsi, Beyond Meat cook up snack partnership

AFP Updated 27 Jan 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Food industry colossus PepsiCo and faux-burger makers Beyond Meat announced an alliance Tuesday to cook up plant-based snacks that tempt the palate while being easy on the planet. The companies said they are forming a joint venture called “The Planet Partnership” to create and market drinks and snacks made from plant-based proteins, which is Beyond Meat’s specialty.

Beyond Meat has found success with burgers and sausages made from plants that look and taste similar to the traditional versions consisting of animal flesh.

Plant-based diets are considered better for the planet because farming is less damaging to the environment than raising livestock.

“Plant-based proteins represent an exciting growth opportunity for us,” PepsiCo chief commercial officer Ram Krishnan said in a joint release. Krishnan added the venture was “a new frontier” in efforts to build a more sustainable food system.

PepsiCo brings marketing and global distribution prowess to the alliance, while Beyond Meat has been creating plant-based alternatives to meat since it was founded in 2009.

