ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Jan 27, 2021
Opinion

Karl Marx must be laughing in his grave

Hussein Bashara 27 Jan 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “The ‘myth’ of US democracy” carried by the newspaper on Monday. The writer, Abu Amman, has presented a highly informed perspective on the subject by arguing, among other things, that “the fact that the US is not a democracy has been cleverly shrouded in the mists of time and ‘pro-business’ and ‘free-speech’ myth. Every nation has its founding myths and the US is no exception in this regard.”

It is, therefore, important to note that John Adams, George Washington’s successor, had worried that “a division of the republic into two great parties … is to be dreaded as the great political evil.” The two-party system, in my view, is the real cause of present woes of the US system. America has, therefore, become a nation divided. The Capitol incident has shown that the fragile consent of the governed has broken down. The situation, therefore, underscores the need for delineating a new social charter in order to protect and preserve the integrity of the United States of America. Karl Marx must be laughing in his grave.

HUSSEIN BASHARA (BASRA, IRAQ)

US democracy Karl Marx Abu Amman John Adams

