Foreign funding case: PPP urges ECP to take notice of PM’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the foreign funding case.

PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the prime minister’s statement was also an attempt to make the ECP and the scrutiny committee controversial.

He said in a statement that the prime minister has questioned the role of the scrutiny committee by claiming to have won the case.

He raised the question that the case is still under investigation.

“On what grounds has Imran Khan claimed victory? The PPP has reservations and concerns over the claims of victory before the completion of the investigation into the funding case,” he said.

He said that the ECP should make its stance clear regarding this matter.

He said that the prime minister has yet again taken a u-turn, referring to the open hearing of the case.

Meanwhile, Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri, MNA has said that federal ministers such as Fawad Chaudhry instead of worrying about the opposition should tell the nation about their performance.

She said that in a statement that the performance of the “selected” prime minister and his cabinet was non-existent.

“Imran Khan instead of giving five million houses to the people has regularised his own illegal palace at Banigala. The federal government is busy in loot and plunder of national assets,” she claimed.

She said that the government employees were protesting against the federal government on the streets of the capital Islamabad.

“The government has money to give to Broadsheet but not for the people. Price-hike has made the life of the people hell,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021