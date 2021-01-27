Islamabad MCC marks Int’l Customs Day

ISLAMABAD: To mark the International Customs Day on 26th January, a small ceremony was held in Model Customs Collectorate, Islamabad in view of precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani graced the occasion as the chief guest. The other participants included Syed Hamid Ali, Member (Customs-Policy), Dr Asif Mahmood Jah (Chief Collector, North) and other officers/officials of Pakistan Customs Service.

While welcoming the chief guest, Junaid Jalil Khan, the Collector, MCC, Islamabad referred to the theme “Customs bolstering Recovery, Renewal and Resilience for a sustainable supply chain”, set by the World Customs Organization (WCO) for 2021. The Chief Collector (North) highlighted that it was quite onerous for Pakistan Customs to chase the desired milestones owing to the interruptions created by the Covid-19, however, all these targets were accomplished due to inspirational leadership of the current chairman. While speaking on this occasion, Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani, stated that the WCO’s theme is both in line with the policies, that have been laid down by the Government of Pakistan and fully compatible with the initiatives already undertaken by FBR and Pakistan Customs. He took into account various initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Customs not only to keep the supply chain intact but also to accelerate the same.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021