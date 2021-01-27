ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Rural transformation: Role of agriculture technology highlighted

Recorder Report 27 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Vice Chancellor Prof Fateh Muhammad Marri highlighted the role of agriculture technology for rural transformation and added that SAU Tandojam brings stakeholders specially farmers together to bridge the gap.

The VC added that SAU has a pool of experts which can be utilized for research, development and technology transfer at grass root level. He added that SAU would support in digitalization of the agriculture for quality check and monitoring, and real facts of the field. He added that the SAU technical advisory committee would provide technical input for policy and planning for the betterment of the agriculture sector of Sindh.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) representative and country head Rebekah Bell visited SAU Tandojam and met VC Prof Fateh Muhammad Marri and his team. She highlighted that UNFAO is a global organization and working for agriculture, food security, climate change, fisheries, reducing poverty and sustainable agriculture. She further added that the role of public and private organizations specially SAU Tandojam in agriculture sector cannot be ignored and universities can transform the rural economy through sharing knowledge, research and technologies and SAU can get the benefit through project development, research studies for the promotion and enhancement of the sustainable development goals and for the promotion of agriculture innovation in Pakistan.

She further added that, rapid pace of climate finance agreement shows the importance of Green Climate Fund (GCF) working closely with its partners organizations to set out clear paths of climate action and adaptation at gross root level to cope the challenges of climate change and food security in Pakistan.

