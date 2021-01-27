VU inks MoU with Civil Services Academy Lahore

LAHORE: A three-member delegation comprising of Director General Civil Services Academy Dr Sajid Yoosufani, Zulfiqar Younas, Director (CTP), CSA, Lahore, and Syed Shabir Akbar Zaidi Additional Director CSA visited Virtual University head office to sign a remarkable MOU.

The MOU Signing ceremony was attended by Naeem Tariq, Rector, Virtual University along with Ehsen Zafar Puri, Director ICT, Dr Mohsin Javed, Registrar VU, Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi, Director, ORIC, Professor Dr Malik Muhammad Arif Rafiq, Project Director Digiskills, Dr Zafar Alvi, Ahmer Sayeed Qazi, Director Administration, Rubina Ali, GM Marketing, Baber Ali, General Manager Television, Dr Syed Salman Hassan, Deputy Director ORIC, Faisal Zia, Public Relations Officer and Ms. Uzma Saleem, Director PID.

Director General Civil Services Academy, Dr Sajid Yoosufani and Rector Virtual University Mr Naeem Tariq signed the MoU.

At the MoU signing ceremony while talking to media Dr Sajid Yoosufani said that VU and CSA will collaborate for sharing of VU educational technological facilities in the areas of online teaching which includes VU Campuses sharing, online / E-Examination System to improve the effectiveness of CSA training. Rector Virtual University said that, both the organizations will work on provision of online training of Civil Servant which includes high quality in-service training for civil servants in cost effective manner, utilization of VU Campuses and other allied facilities for CSA trainees, sharing of recorded lectures by VU on mutually agreed topics, holding of joint seminars, publication of research work, exchange of research publications via library and other mutually agreed activities to achieve objectives of this MoU.—PR

