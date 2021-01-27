ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

VU inks MoU with Civil Services Academy Lahore

27 Jan 2021

LAHORE: A three-member delegation comprising of Director General Civil Services Academy Dr Sajid Yoosufani, Zulfiqar Younas, Director (CTP), CSA, Lahore, and Syed Shabir Akbar Zaidi Additional Director CSA visited Virtual University head office to sign a remarkable MOU.

The MOU Signing ceremony was attended by Naeem Tariq, Rector, Virtual University along with Ehsen Zafar Puri, Director ICT, Dr Mohsin Javed, Registrar VU, Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi, Director, ORIC, Professor Dr Malik Muhammad Arif Rafiq, Project Director Digiskills, Dr Zafar Alvi, Ahmer Sayeed Qazi, Director Administration, Rubina Ali, GM Marketing, Baber Ali, General Manager Television, Dr Syed Salman Hassan, Deputy Director ORIC, Faisal Zia, Public Relations Officer and Ms. Uzma Saleem, Director PID.

Director General Civil Services Academy, Dr Sajid Yoosufani and Rector Virtual University Mr Naeem Tariq signed the MoU.

At the MoU signing ceremony while talking to media Dr Sajid Yoosufani said that VU and CSA will collaborate for sharing of VU educational technological facilities in the areas of online teaching which includes VU Campuses sharing, online / E-Examination System to improve the effectiveness of CSA training. Rector Virtual University said that, both the organizations will work on provision of online training of Civil Servant which includes high quality in-service training for civil servants in cost effective manner, utilization of VU Campuses and other allied facilities for CSA trainees, sharing of recorded lectures by VU on mutually agreed topics, holding of joint seminars, publication of research work, exchange of research publications via library and other mutually agreed activities to achieve objectives of this MoU.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

mou CTP Syed Shabir Akbar Zaidi Dr Sajid Yoosufani Zulfiqar Younas

VU inks MoU with Civil Services Academy Lahore

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

Power plant at Gwadar: ECC’s approval sought for ‘unique’ QPPA

Chairman says NAB went after those lying beyond reach

Constitution of Justice Azmat-led commission approved by cabinet

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $892m in H1

Q1 external debt servicing stands at $3.593bn

Pakistan: 1.5pc GDP growth projected

IMF lifts global growth forecast

FBR exempts WHT on import of 3,000MT of wheat

MoF opposes 16pc increase in margins of OMCs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.