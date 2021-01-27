ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
K-Electric partners with Avanza Solutions

27 Jan 2021

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), Pakistan’s only vertically integrated power utility, has joined hands with Avanza Solutions, one of the leading Fintech organizations across the globe, to implement Real Time Payment System (RTPS).

Real Time Payment System (RTPS) is based on Avanza’s e-BPS which is a bill payment platform powered by Rendezvous, ‘an enterprise middleware’, that enables organizations to provide delivery channel services. e-BPS implementation automates all details of bill payment gateway operations and ensures that transactions are executed from all the sources in a uniform, secure, and efficient manner.

Present at the signing ceremony were Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani, Chief Financial Officer KE, Amer Zia, Chief Distribution Officer, KE, Mahmood Kapurwala, Chief Executive Officer, Avanza Group, Jalil Ahmed Farooqui, Business Development Head (Asia Pacific), Avanza Solutions and Fawad Zia Siddqui, Senior Account Manager (Asia Pacific), Avanza Solutions.—PR

K ELECTRIC RTPS Fawad Zia Siddqui Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani

