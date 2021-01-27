International Customs Day: Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited

TEXT: Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited; Company behind ZIC, the oil Marketing company is one of the leading engine machinery lubricant marketing company of Pakistan, which boasts a sizeable market share in almost all the related market segments of the country. Hi-Tech’s product portfolio under the brand name “ZIC” includes a wide range of specialty lubricants in automotive, industrial and marine segments which are imported from S.K Lubricants Ltd., South Korea, ensuring highest quality and maximum protection against engine and machine wear.

HTL has been in the import and sale of synthetic oil since 1997. During the recent years, the company has been on the route to expansion with state of the art blending plant providing the company with stronger roots in its supply chain and the addition of HTL Express centers (one stop vehicle maintenance)and HTL Fuel Stations has brought the company one step closer to the ultimate customer.

With a 100% wholly owned subsidiary named Hi-Tech Blending (Pvt.) Limited has also started commercial run of ZIC mid-tier range. The installation of additional filling lines at Hi- Tech Blending Plant serving the International requirements is also complete at Sundar Industrial Estate. This plant as a whole with its exceptional lab, filling lines and quality controls can be termed as the best in Asia and certainly the first of its type in Pakistan. With major competitors getting their cans and caps produced via outsourcing HTBL is doing it in house minimizing contamination of any sort from manufacturing of the cans to filling and capping.

The Company’s strategy remained focused to boost its sales by providing diversified portfolio of lubricants to its consumers and also introducing new products in Pakistan that meet International Quality Standards. The successful start of marketing and sale of petroleum products through HTL Fuel stations is the remarkable achievement of the Company during the year 2020. The Company has 21 operational HTL Fuel stations in various cities of Punjab Province and shortly this number will reach to twenty-six.

At HTL, performance is aligned with sustainable growth with the future forecast to lead the competition is also quite promising; one of the many reasons to achieve such a phenomenal growth trend has been the product quality that is imported in finished form from SK Lubricants, who are the owners of the world’s largest Petrochemical Complex with a market share of over 50% in synthetic lube base oil.

Recently ‘ZIC Oil’ bagged third time in the running the “Most Popular Engine Oil Award in Pakistan” as part of the PakWheels.com People’s Choice Car Awards. ZIC has also been winning the prestigious “Consumers Most Preferred Lubricant Brand Award” for the 7 years in a row. Owing to its aggressive Marketing Campaigns and consistent Quality Controls ZIC has not only managed to increase its popularity amongst its target audience but has also maintained its increasing sales with a brilliant repertoire of positive customer feedback.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021