International Customs Day: Message From Ahmed Reza Khan Director General, Transit Trade, Karachi

TEXT: January 26th is the day on which Customs International Day is commemorated to recognize the importance of customs cooperation around the world. Whereas this day is dedicated to acknowledge the contribution of customs, on this occasion, the customs administrations across the world, reaffirm their commitment to facilitate legitimate trade and secure revenue, thereby bringing about global prosperity. Keeping itself abreast with international best practices, Pakistan Customs is proud of its contribution and potential in securing supply chain and borders thus entailing global prosperity. Pakistan Customs is now a frontrunner in automation and digitalization with its Web Based One Customs (WeBOC) software. In addition very soon Pakistan Customs is going to provide automation platforms like Pre-arrival clearance based on Risk Management System, Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and e-TIR.

WCO has dedicated this day to the united efforts of Customs to emerge from the Corona Virus crisis. The Directorate General of Transit Trade, which facilitates the transit trade to land locked Afghanistan, has been effectively instrumental in ensuring smooth transit trade flow to Afghanistan during the corona virus crises.

Pakistan through its deep sea ports is serving as a transit corridor to its land locked neighbouring country like Afghanistan as well as Central Asian Republics across Afghanistan. With its regional offices located at Karachi, Peshawar/Torkham, Quetta/Chaman, Lahore/Wagha, and Gawadar, Directorate General of Transit Trade, with its expanding role and function is promoting transit and bilateral trade in the region with due emphasis on greater ease and reduced cost of business. Pakistan Customs can take pride in its contribution for serving the community and country’s trade partners to promote prosperity and a sustainable future. On this day Pakistan Customs also pays its tribute to its officers and ranks working on ground often in a difficult and challenging environment. This day also reminds us about the service and sacrifice of those officers and ranks of Customs who shed their valuable lives in the line of duty.

