Zardari proposes jointly contesting Senate elections under PDM banner

LAHORE: As Senate elections are getting closer day by day, political manoeuvring near its peak, with both the Opposition and the ruling party are devising plans to secure majority in the upper house of the Parliament.

Former President and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has pitched an idea of jointly contesting Senate polls under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform.

He believes that a joint-candidature would allow the Opposition alliance to secure more seats. The final decision in this regard will be made during the 11-party alliance's meeting slated for February 4.

Moreover, Geo News citing its sources reported that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar continues to contact assembly members of Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N and is trying to bring back estranged PTI members.

At least two PML-N MPAs are scheduled to meet the provincial chief minister this evening, the source added. CM Buzdar will also meet estranged PTI lawmaker Khawaja Dawood Salmani.