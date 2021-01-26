ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By ▲ 28.68 (0.59%)
BR30 25,351 Increased By ▲ 231.07 (0.92%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC accepts petition seeking ban on TikTok, other social media apps

  • Advocate Waqas Anwar Gujjar stated that the social media applications like TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee and others are becoming a source of waste of time for youngsters
  • Many youngsters who while trying to shoot short videos for the TikTok had lost their lives: Petitioner
Fahad Zulfikar 26 Jan 2021

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has overruled its registrar office’s objections to a writ petition seeking ban on a number of social media applications, including TikTok, Bigo Live and Likee, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh of the LHC admitted the petition and ordered that the case be fixed before a bench for hearing.

In his petition, Advocate Waqas Anwar Gujjar stated that the social media applications like TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee and others are becoming a source of waste of time for youngsters.

The petitioner named the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other respondents in the case. He said many youngsters who while trying to shoot short videos for the TikTok had lost their lives.

Gujjar submitted that social media applications have become a source of promoting vulgar content and no action had been taken despite bringing the matter to the notice of the authorities concerned including the PTA.

He pleaded that the apps should immediately be banned and the authorities be directed to introduce laws for monitoring of such applications.

Lahore High Court Pakistan Telecommunication Authority overruled registrar office’s objections social media apps source of waste of time promoting vulgar content Petition accepted for hearing

LHC accepts petition seeking ban on TikTok, other social media apps

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters