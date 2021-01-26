LHC accepts petition seeking ban on TikTok, other social media apps

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has overruled its registrar office’s objections to a writ petition seeking ban on a number of social media applications, including TikTok, Bigo Live and Likee, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh of the LHC admitted the petition and ordered that the case be fixed before a bench for hearing.

In his petition, Advocate Waqas Anwar Gujjar stated that the social media applications like TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee and others are becoming a source of waste of time for youngsters.

The petitioner named the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other respondents in the case. He said many youngsters who while trying to shoot short videos for the TikTok had lost their lives.

Gujjar submitted that social media applications have become a source of promoting vulgar content and no action had been taken despite bringing the matter to the notice of the authorities concerned including the PTA.

He pleaded that the apps should immediately be banned and the authorities be directed to introduce laws for monitoring of such applications.