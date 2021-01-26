Business & Finance
Japan telco SoftBank appoints CTO Miyakawa as CEO
- Miyauchi will take the post of chairman of the board from Son, who will remain on the board and whose investment juggernaut is the telco's largest shareholder.
26 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Japan's third-largest telco SoftBank Corp said on Tuesday that Chief Technology Officer Junichi Miyakawa would become its chief executive effective April 1.
The son of a buddhist priest, Miyakawa is a technical whizz driving projects including the wireless carrier's 5G build-out. He replaces Ken Miyauchi, a key lieutenant of SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son who took up the post in 2015.
Miyauchi will take the post of chairman of the board from Son, who will remain on the board and whose investment juggernaut is the telco's largest shareholder.
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
Japan telco SoftBank appoints CTO Miyakawa as CEO
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN
Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent
Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats
Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures
Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM
House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000
Read more stories
Comments