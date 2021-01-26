Japan telco SoftBank appoints CTO Miyakawa as CEO

TOKYO: Japan's third-largest telco SoftBank Corp said on Tuesday that Chief Technology Officer Junichi Miyakawa would become its chief executive effective April 1.

The son of a buddhist priest, Miyakawa is a technical whizz driving projects including the wireless carrier's 5G build-out. He replaces Ken Miyauchi, a key lieutenant of SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son who took up the post in 2015.

Miyauchi will take the post of chairman of the board from Son, who will remain on the board and whose investment juggernaut is the telco's largest shareholder.