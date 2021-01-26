Markets
India's GSPC seeks LNG cargo for February delivery
26 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in February, two industry sources said on Tuesday.
It is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for Feb. 16 to 20 delivery into India in a tender that closes on Jan. 26, one of the sources said.
GSPC is seeking the cargo on a fixed price basis, a second source said.
