SHC summons report against illegal CNG stations on Feb 23

Criticizing authorities for their slow pace, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has summoned a progress report regarding the illegal CNG workshops in the province on February 23.

While taking up petitions filed in 2019 against the use of CNG and LNG cylinders in public transport and school vans, the court came down hard on the authorities asking if anyone is checking up on what is going on in workshops.

“What is the Traffic DIG even doing?" the high court asked. When the traffic DIG replied that his role is to control traffic management, the court said that the court should summon the Sindh IG then,Samaa reported.

The authorities must ensure that licensed CNG shops have been set up, the SHC said. The high court has sought a report on February 23.

In 2015, the Sindh government had banned the fitting of LPG and CNG cylinders in school vans. However, it failed to get the ban implemented since then. In 2019, six children were hurt after their school van caught fire near Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town. There were 14 children in the van at the time of the fire.