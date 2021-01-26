Markets
Russia's gold production down 7% y/y to 314 T in Jan-Nov
- The country also produced 873.90 tonnes of silver during the first 11 months of the year.
26 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia produced 314.41 tonnes of gold from January to November, down from 337.26 tonnes during the same period in 2019, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The country also produced 873.90 tonnes of silver during the first 11 months of the year, a figure lower than the 903.72 tonnes produced over the same period in 2019.
Russia's gold production down 7% y/y to 314 T in Jan-Nov
