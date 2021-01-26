ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,924 Increased By ▲ 41.01 (0.84%)
BR30 25,476 Increased By ▲ 355.98 (1.42%)
KSE100 46,387 Increased By ▲ 299.42 (0.65%)
KSE30 19,311 Increased By ▲ 145.61 (0.76%)
Dubai leads major Gulf markets lower

Reuters 26 Jan 2021

Most stock markets in the Gulf traded lower on Tuesday, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leading the way as rising coronavirus cases in the country dented sentiment.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has tripled in the past month. On Monday authorities registered 3,579 new infections and nine deaths. They do not provide a breakdown per emirate.

Dubai's main share index declined 1.4%, dragged down by a 2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.6% drop in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.9%, hit by a 0.9% decline in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 2.1% drop in Aldar Properties.

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum appointed Awad Saghir al-Ketbi as the new director general of the Dubai Health Authority, replacing Humaid al-Qutami, according to a statement issued on Sunday. No reason for the change was given.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank down 0.7% and top lender National Commercial Bank falling 0.9%.

The Qatari index edged down 0.2%, on course to extend losses for a fourth session. Qatar Insurance retreated 1.9%, while Qatar Islamic Bank was down 0.4%.

