World
Sweden extends recommendation against travel outside of Europe until April 15
- There is a lot of uncertainty, and it's not possible to predict when it will be possible to travel safely.
26 Jan 2021
STOCKHOLM: Sweden has decided to extend its advice against non-essential travel to all countries outside the Europe until April 15, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"There is a lot of uncertainty, and it's not possible to predict when it will be possible to travel safely and freely in the whole world regarding the corona pandemic and its consequences," the Ministry said.
Sweden on March 14 last year advised against non-essential travel to all countries due to the spread of COVID-19, but have since removed that recommendation for a number of countries in Europe.
Comments