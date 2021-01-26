Pakistan
Shrieen Mazari meets delegation of UN Women
- UN Women Pakistan worked to enhance the scope of 1700 Helpline for introducing a dedicated segment for women and child protection during Covid , She added.
26 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari met with a United Nation (UN) Women delegation led by country representative Sharmeela Rasool here on Tuesday.
In her Twitter message, she discussed with the representative of UN the steps being taken towards women empowerment and gender equality in the country.
UN Women Pakistan worked to enhance the scope of 1700 Helpline for introducing a dedicated segment for women and child protection during Covid , She added.
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
Shrieen Mazari meets delegation of UN Women
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN
Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent
Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats
Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures
Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM
House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000
IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country
Read more stories
Comments