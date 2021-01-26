ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,676,838 with 9,102 new cases

  • So far as many as 10,813 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.
APP 26 Jan 2021

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,676,838 on Tuesday as 9,102 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the health ministry.

This is the first day in several months when the number of new cases registered in a day fell below the 10,000-mark. According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 153,587 as 117 COVID-19 patients died since Monday morning.

There are still 177,266 active cases in the country, while 10,345,985 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Last week, Wednesday was the first day in nearly seven months when the number of the active COVID-19 cases in the country fell below the 200,000-mark.

Jan. 16 was a crucial day in India's fight against the pandemic as the nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off during the day.

So far nearly 2 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 190 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 193,062,694 tests have been conducted till Monday, out of which 725,577 tests were conducted on Monday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over past several months.

As many as 148 new cases and five deaths were registered in the city through Monday.

So far as many as 10,813 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India.

