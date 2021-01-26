ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Jan 26, 2021
HTL (Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited) 60.28 Increased By ▲ 10.14%

Expecting rise in demand, Hi-Tech Lubricants subsidiary announces expansion

  • “The executive management of the company has initiated the following expansion at the plant site of Hi -Tech Blending Private Limited (HTBL) (wholly-owned subsidiary of HTL) considering future high volumes of sales projection and increase in demand of locally blended products,” informed the company.
Ali Ahmed 26 Jan 2021

Expecting rise in demand and sales of locally blended products the Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited, one of the leading synthetic engine and machinery lubricant marketing company of Pakistan has announced the expansion of its plant site.

“The executive management of the company has initiated the following expansion at the plant site of Hi -Tech Blending Private Limited (HTBL) (wholly-owned subsidiary of HTL) considering future high volumes of sales projection and increase in demand of locally blended products,” informed the company.

As per details, the expansion includes the installation of one additional filling and packing line, which will boost the needed filling and packing capacity by approximately 57 percent. It also includes the installation of one additional Extrusion Blow Moulding Machine and Feeding Recycling System, which will boost the existing bottle manufacturing capacity by approximately 26pc.

Furthermore, two additional storage tanks would also be constructed of 700KL each along with piping and instrumentation which will boost the existing storage capacity of the plant by approximately 40pc.

It is pertinent to mention that the company’s Its product portfolio under brand name "ZIC" includes a wide range of specialty lubricants in automotive, industrial and marine segments that are imported from S.K Lubricants, South Korea. SK Lubricants of South Korea owns of world's largest petrochemical complex.

