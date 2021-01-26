Japan's ANA to suspend 16 international routes in summer

TOKYO: Top Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would suspend 16 international routes and reduce service to three other routes during the summer as the COVID-19 pandemic restricts travel around the world.

Announcing its interim flight schedule for the financial year starting in April, ANA said domestic routes would be the main source of income for fiscal 2021 as it reorganises routes to match travel demand.

Japan has effectively shut its borders to foreign non-residents as it aims to contain the spread of coronavirus infections, leading to an 87% plunge in foreign visitors in 2020 to a 22-year low.

ANA's newly released flight schedule covers the period from March 28 to Oct. 30, which overlaps with the Tokyo Olympic Games due to start on July 23.

ANA said it would adjust the schedule as needed on a monthly basis, adding it would continue to monitor demand and could resume or increase flights.