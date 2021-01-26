ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 41.76 (0.86%)
BR30 25,479 Increased By ▲ 359.44 (1.43%)
KSE100 46,387 Increased By ▲ 298.89 (0.65%)
KSE30 19,309 Increased By ▲ 143.08 (0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan's ANA to suspend 16 international routes in summer

  • Japan has effectively shut its borders to foreign non-residents as it aims to contain the spread of coronavirus infections, leading to an 87% plunge in foreign visitors in 2020 to a 22-year low.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Top Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would suspend 16 international routes and reduce service to three other routes during the summer as the COVID-19 pandemic restricts travel around the world.

Announcing its interim flight schedule for the financial year starting in April, ANA said domestic routes would be the main source of income for fiscal 2021 as it reorganises routes to match travel demand.

Japan has effectively shut its borders to foreign non-residents as it aims to contain the spread of coronavirus infections, leading to an 87% plunge in foreign visitors in 2020 to a 22-year low.

ANA's newly released flight schedule covers the period from March 28 to Oct. 30, which overlaps with the Tokyo Olympic Games due to start on July 23.

ANA said it would adjust the schedule as needed on a monthly basis, adding it would continue to monitor demand and could resume or increase flights.

coronavirus infections coronavirus infections. Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc Tokyo Olympic Games ANA

Japan's ANA to suspend 16 international routes in summer

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters