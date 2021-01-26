ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.51 (0.54%)
BR30 25,405 Increased By ▲ 285.05 (1.13%)
KSE100 46,242 Increased By ▲ 154.05 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,244 Increased By ▲ 78.12 (0.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US FTC sues Endo, Impax for 2017 agreement regarding pain drug

  • The agency has previously filed a lawsuit against the two companies regarding the same drug, it said.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals and Impax Laboratories that alleges a 2017 agreement eliminated competition between the companies for the pain medicine oxymorphone ER.

In addition to Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc and Impax Laboratories LLC, the lawsuit names as defendants Endo International Plc and Impax's owner, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, the agency said.

The US Food and Drug Administration had asked Endo in June 2017 to pull its extended-release oxymorphone product off the market because of concerns that it was vulnerable to intravenous abuse, the FTC said.

That left Impax's generic extended-release version of the medicine alone on the market. Rather than reformulate its drug, Endo struck a deal with Impax in August 2017 to refrain from re-entering the market, the FTC said.

"The agreement eliminated potential competition from Endo by sharing Impax's monopoly profits, with Endo in the role of a potential entrant paid to stay out of the market," the FTC said in a statement.

Endo said in a statement that the lawsuit was "meritless" and that its agreement with Impax "had no adverse impact on actual or potential competition."

"Significantly, as Endo has explained to the FTC, the company has not launched or licensed any new opioid product(s) since that time, and the FTC's theory that Endo would do so in the current litigation environment but for the agreement is preposterous," Endo Executive Vice President Matthew Maletta said in a statement. "The company will vigorously defend itself against the FTC's claims."

The agency has previously filed a lawsuit against the two companies regarding the same drug, it said.

The five-member commission voted 3-2 to authorize the lawsuit.

The "yes" votes were acting Chair Rebecca Slaughter, Democrat Rohit Chopra, who has been nominated to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and outgoing former chairman Joseph Simons.

US Federal Trade Commission Endo Executive Vice President Matthew Maletta Democrat Rohit Chopra Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chair Rebecca Slaughter Joseph Simons

US FTC sues Endo, Impax for 2017 agreement regarding pain drug

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters