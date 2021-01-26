ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.73 (0.55%)
BR30 25,403 Increased By ▲ 283.11 (1.13%)
KSE100 46,246 Increased By ▲ 158.29 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,247 Increased By ▲ 81.28 (0.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

40% of Londoners would consider moving to Europe in the wake of Brexit, COVID-19: Survey

  • More than one in three Londoners would consider leaving the UK capital, with all citing Brexit uncertainty and the pandemic as deciding factors for them.
Aisha Mahmood 26 Jan 2021

About 40% of Londoners say that they would be open to leaving the UK to work in another European country in the wake of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a survey of more than 1,000 people working in the UK by recruiter Adecco and YouGov, more than one in three Londoners would consider leaving the UK capital, with all citing Brexit uncertainty and the pandemic as deciding factors for them,Bloomberg reported.

The research also revealed that a third of those in IT and telecoms 31%, real estate 37% and media, marketing and advertising 33% said the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit have made them seriously consider moving to the European Union to work.

However, those in manufacturing that is 70%, 68% in transportation and distribution and 69% in education said they will be staying in the UK for work.

President of Northern Europe at Adecco Alex Fleming said that even with a Brexit deal and the coronavirus vaccine rollout underway, the high levels of uncertainty are leading young people to look outside the UK and London for work.

“If businesses do not act now to turn this around, they will lose valuable talent and ultimately risk their chances of successfully bouncing back in the long-run,” Fleming contended.

Coronavirus European Union Brexit London economy

40% of Londoners would consider moving to Europe in the wake of Brexit, COVID-19: Survey

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters