40% of Londoners would consider moving to Europe in the wake of Brexit, COVID-19: Survey

About 40% of Londoners say that they would be open to leaving the UK to work in another European country in the wake of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a survey of more than 1,000 people working in the UK by recruiter Adecco and YouGov, more than one in three Londoners would consider leaving the UK capital, with all citing Brexit uncertainty and the pandemic as deciding factors for them,Bloomberg reported.

The research also revealed that a third of those in IT and telecoms 31%, real estate 37% and media, marketing and advertising 33% said the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit have made them seriously consider moving to the European Union to work.

However, those in manufacturing that is 70%, 68% in transportation and distribution and 69% in education said they will be staying in the UK for work.

President of Northern Europe at Adecco Alex Fleming said that even with a Brexit deal and the coronavirus vaccine rollout underway, the high levels of uncertainty are leading young people to look outside the UK and London for work.

“If businesses do not act now to turn this around, they will lose valuable talent and ultimately risk their chances of successfully bouncing back in the long-run,” Fleming contended.