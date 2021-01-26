ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,911 Increased By ▲ 27.58 (0.56%)
BR30 25,408 Increased By ▲ 288.61 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,239 Increased By ▲ 151.17 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,243 Increased By ▲ 77.77 (0.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country

  • While no details pertaining to the potential customer have been disclosed, the Heron 1 that precedes it is fielded by India in the central Asian region
  • The agreements, valued at tens of millions of dollars, include reconnaissance payloads, Heron MK II drones and land arrays and ground control stations
Fahad Zulfikar 26 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has inked two deals with a Central Asian country that includes selling Heron MK II UAV systems and another to lease them, Janes News reported on Tuesday.

The agreements, valued at tens of millions of dollars, include reconnaissance payloads, Heron MK II drones and land arrays and ground control stations.

As per details, the deals comprise one lease and one sale of its medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAS to an unnamed Asian nation. While no details pertaining to the potential customer have been disclosed, the Heron 1 that precedes it is fielded by India in the central Asian region.

The Heron MK II reaches an altitude of 35,000 feet, has a maximum speed of 140 knots, and can stay in the air for up to 45 hours. In addition, the Heron MK II has a wider and stronger chassis enabling quick and easy maintenance without affecting the UAV’s net weight.

The UAV can be used in new configurations and has a long-range reconnaissance sensor and radar. It can carry a range of additional payloads like COMINT and ELINT equipment. The Heron MK II also has improved avionics and an improved and reinforced engine.

India Israel Aerospace Industries agreements inked central asian nation Heron MK II UAV systems reconnaissance payloads ground control stations sensor and radar improved avionics and engine

IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters