IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country

(Karachi) Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has inked two deals with a Central Asian country that includes selling Heron MK II UAV systems and another to lease them, Janes News reported on Tuesday.

The agreements, valued at tens of millions of dollars, include reconnaissance payloads, Heron MK II drones and land arrays and ground control stations.

As per details, the deals comprise one lease and one sale of its medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAS to an unnamed Asian nation. While no details pertaining to the potential customer have been disclosed, the Heron 1 that precedes it is fielded by India in the central Asian region.

The Heron MK II reaches an altitude of 35,000 feet, has a maximum speed of 140 knots, and can stay in the air for up to 45 hours. In addition, the Heron MK II has a wider and stronger chassis enabling quick and easy maintenance without affecting the UAV’s net weight.

The UAV can be used in new configurations and has a long-range reconnaissance sensor and radar. It can carry a range of additional payloads like COMINT and ELINT equipment. The Heron MK II also has improved avionics and an improved and reinforced engine.