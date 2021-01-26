ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,911 Increased By ▲ 27.58 (0.56%)
BR30 25,408 Increased By ▲ 288.61 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,239 Increased By ▲ 151.17 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,243 Increased By ▲ 77.77 (0.41%)
Spot gold may retest support at $1,840

  • A projection analysis reveals a support at $1,840, the 23.6% level, which triggered a moderate bounce.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,840 per ounce, as it has completed a bounce from the Jan. 18 low of $1,809.90.

The bounce was driven by a wave B, the second wave of a three-wave cycle from the Jan. 6 high of $1,959.01. The third wave labelled C may have started. It is expected to reverse the wave B.

A projection analysis reveals a support at $1,840, the 23.6% level, which triggered a moderate bounce.

Resistance is at $1,864, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,875.

A further gain, however, will signal the extension of the wave B towards $1,884-$1,902 range.

On the daily chart, the metal is temporarily stuck in a neutral range of $1,841-$1,886, formed by the 38.2% and the 23.6% projection levels of a downward wave C from $1,959.

A break below $1,841 could confirm the continuation of the wave C towards $1,804.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

