Spot gold may retest support at $1,840

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,840 per ounce, as it has completed a bounce from the Jan. 18 low of $1,809.90.

The bounce was driven by a wave B, the second wave of a three-wave cycle from the Jan. 6 high of $1,959.01. The third wave labelled C may have started. It is expected to reverse the wave B.

A projection analysis reveals a support at $1,840, the 23.6% level, which triggered a moderate bounce.

Resistance is at $1,864, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,875.

A further gain, however, will signal the extension of the wave B towards $1,884-$1,902 range.

On the daily chart, the metal is temporarily stuck in a neutral range of $1,841-$1,886, formed by the 38.2% and the 23.6% projection levels of a downward wave C from $1,959.

A break below $1,841 could confirm the continuation of the wave C towards $1,804.

