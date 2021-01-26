ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Weather surveillance radar installation in Sindh: Japan to provide grants worth $19m

26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Japan has agreed to provide grants approximately worth 1,986 million Japanese Yen (equivalent to around 19 million USD/around 3,057 million PKR) for installation of weather surveillance radar in Sukkur, Sindh province, said a press release.

Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan and Noor Ahmed, secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad and a Grant Agreement (G/A) on the details of implementation of the project was signed and exchanged between Furuta Shigeki, Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office and Syeda Adeela Bokhari, Joint Secretary (Japan/NGO/INGO), Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Weather surveillance radars have been upgrade in Islamabad, Karachi and to be establish in Multan under JICA`s grand aid.

Under this project, new weather radar is developed in Sukkur, Sindh province.

It covers a gap for weather surveillance and develops a weather surveillance radar network which can cover around 90 percent of the whole country.

It is expected that this project will enhance capacity on weather surveillance of Pakistan and contribute to mitigation of damages caused by natural and hydro-meteorological disasters.

In the signing ceremony, Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan stated, “The Government of Japan will continue to work together with Pakistan to make this country disaster-resilient; making good use of experience and expertise Japan has gained from many disasters in the past.” Furuta Shigeki mentioned “Enhancement of weather surveillance capacity will mitigate the damage caused by natural disasters”.

Both emphasized importance of disaster management. Through this grant aid, the Government of Japan and the JICA continues to assist disaster management conducted by the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

weather sukkur Weather Surveillance Radar NGO JICA INGO Noor Ahmed Matsuda Kuninori Syeda Adeela Bokhari

Weather surveillance radar installation in Sindh: Japan to provide grants worth $19m

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Energy agreements: Punjab cabinet approves use of Yuan for foreign currency exchange

World lost equivalent of 255m jobs in 2020: UN

Xi warns Davos WEF against ‘new Cold War’

NIFT, others: Govt takes step to pre-empt strike action by unions

Cut in world edible oil prices: Ministry told to pass on benefit to consumers

Gas moratorium forestall: Cabinet may review CCoE decision today

PML-N to participate in Senate polls

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.