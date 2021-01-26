ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N condemns govt’s plans for auctioning public parks, playgrounds

Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the government’s proposed plans of auctioning national assets such as public parks and playgrounds and demanded to halt all these deals immediately.

Responding to the reports about the government’s plans to auction public parks, prominently, the Fatima Jinnah Public Park in Islamabad, the PML-N spokesperson criticized the PTI government’s policy and gave the credit to PML-N leadership for construction of various public parks and playgrounds.

“This is the difference between an elected and a “selected” government, as massive national projects were built under PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and its President Shahbaz Sharif’s governments while under the “selected”, the country is being leased off and sold out,” she maintained. The then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated the Fatima Jinnah Public Park in Islamabad in 1992.

“Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif had built playgrounds and parks while playgrounds and parks are being auctioned off in the so-called “New Pakistan”. Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif built motorways, parks, hospitals, airports; Imran Khan is mortgaging and auctioning them all,” she maintained.

She further stated: “the failures of incompetent, unqualified and corrupt hoard of “selected” has turned Pakistan into an auction house. Imran Khan is committed to the agenda of “sell everything”. No patriotic Pakistani can even imagine doing what this “imposed” [PM] is doing and the ruthless and heartless manner in which these national assets are being mortgaged while being terribly undervalued,” she maintained.

“While the government mortgages national assets, including Fatima Jinnah Park, it knows that it will not be able to repay the loans and the lenders will make trillions by selling these assets,” she said, adding: “the nation should know how much money is going into whose pockets in these dodgy and dubious deals.”

She claimed that Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif worked day and night to increase Pakistan’s assets “while the “imposed Imran-led mafia government” was busy selling national assets off after robbing people’s flour, electricity, gas, medicine, jobs, businesses, and livelihoods.”

She also linked the proposed auctioning off the parks with the foreign funding case, saying, “it was the agenda of the illegal foreign funding from Pakistan’s enemy states which PTI is carrying out by mortgaging Pakistan’s assets. The effects of illegal foreign funding can be seen in every sector of Pakistan today. The biggest conspiracy against a country is to impose a useless, incompetent, thieving and corrupt government,” she further maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nawaz Sharif PTI Imran Khan PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N condemns govt’s plans for auctioning public parks, playgrounds

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Energy agreements: Punjab cabinet approves use of Yuan for foreign currency exchange

World lost equivalent of 255m jobs in 2020: UN

Xi warns Davos WEF against ‘new Cold War’

NIFT, others: Govt takes step to pre-empt strike action by unions

Cut in world edible oil prices: Ministry told to pass on benefit to consumers

Gas moratorium forestall: Cabinet may review CCoE decision today

PML-N to participate in Senate polls

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.