Bakhtawar celebrates 31st birthday

KARACHI: The eldest daughter of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto, celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday.

Wishing good fortune for her years ahead, Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging site with their love for the PPP leader as “Happy Birthday BakhtawarBZ” was a top trend on Twitter Monday morning.

Born on January 25, 1990 to Benazir and Zardari, Bakhtawar was the first child born to a sitting female prime minister. Bakhtawar also established her own non-governmental organisation known as “Save the Flood and Disaster Victims Organization” for early recovery response to those impacted by natural calamities in Pakistan. Being a staunch believer in living life to the fullest, she is an avid adventurist who’s fond of paragliding, archery and other adventure sports.